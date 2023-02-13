House Oversight Committee Chair Questions if Joe Biden Is Compromised 

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) expressed “a sense of urgency” on Sunday to find out whether President Joe Biden is compromised by his family’s foreign business dealings in China, Russia, and Ukraine.

“There’s a sense of urgency for our investigation to be able to determine whether or not this administration is compromised,” Comer told the Wall Street Journal.

Comer, who is investigating the Biden family for nine violations, including tax evasion, money laundering, and wire fraud, has sent out demand letters to Hunter and James Biden, demanding their financial records and communications with business associates to ascertain whether their foreign business deals in China have compromised the president. Hunter has rejected the demand, causing Comer to hint at launching a subpoena to compel.

Speaking with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Comer said he is worried about the security of the nation under the Biden administration in the wake of recent Chinese national security threats.

“China continues to steal our intellectual property. They continue to steal our patents. They manipulate their currency. We believe they have a big footprint in academia with a massive spy ring within our research universities. They continue to steal our hard-earned research and development,” Comer said. “China is a problem.”

Joe Biden's family made millions from adversaries like China. This jeopardizes national security. We need stronger ethics & financial disclosure laws to prevent family members of those in power from selling access.

@GOPOversight will ensure accountability.

@ThisWeekABC pic.twitter.com/4hZhca9Anl — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) February 12, 2023

“This administration thus far has not set a very good example of standing up to China. I think that shooting the balloon down… is very disturbing,” he added. “Americans are outraged that China flew a balloon over the United States… I think Americans would be outraged to know how much money the Biden family has taken in from China,” Comer said.

Comer’s investigation could ultimately lead to the formulation of stronger ethics and financial disclosure laws to block political families from peddling influence.

Throughout Joe Biden’s political career, the Biden family has conducted business deals with Chinese entities. In one example, according to Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell,” an email revealed a proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company created for a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co. and the Biden family. The proposed business venture, sent on March 13, 2017, included “10 held by H for the big guy?”

The CEFC deal was between Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party. Bobulinski confirmed “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden's ex-business partner told 'don't mention Joe' in text message https://t.co/00SCn5ZCkC via @nypost — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 22, 2020

In November, Comer announced nine investigations into the Biden family for nine potential violations, including money laundering, wire fraud, and tax evasion. Comer is working to obtain bank records to learn how the money flowed between the Biden family and its business partners.

Comer’s investigations are being attacked with stonewalling tactics from Hunter and the U.S. Treasury. On Thursday, Hunter refused to provide relevant documents to the committee, citing no “legitimate legislative and oversight basis.” Comer responded with hints of compelling testimony by subpoena. In January, the Treasury Department denied the committee’s request to disclose 150 suspicious reports flagged by U.S. banks concerning Biden family business transactions, causing the committee’s chairman to threaten a subpoena.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing even to have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.