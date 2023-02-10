The House Oversight Committee on Friday vowed further action against Hunter Biden in its probe of the Biden family for nine potential violations, including tax evasion, money laundering, and human trafficking.

Attorney Abbe Lowell, who represents high-profile individuals engulfed in political scandals, such as Bill Clinton and Jared Kushner, denied Comer’s Wednesday demand letter because lacked a “legitimate legislative and oversight basis.”

Comer sought relevant documents and information related to the Biden family business.

“It’s no surprise that Hunter Biden is trying to stonewall Congress’ oversight and hide information about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s suspicious business practices,” the committee’s communications director, Jessica Collins, told Breitbart News.

“The American people demand transparency and oversight, not political coverups,” she added. “The Oversight Committee will continue its oversight and use all tools at its disposal to gather information critical to our investigation and to inform legislative solutions.”

The committee’s vow to “use all tools at its disposal” includes compelling Hunter to cooperate via a subpoena. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), told CNN in November he would use a subpoena to Hunter. “There’s no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden,” he said.

On Thursday, Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project and former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, told Breitbart News Comer’s demands for the relevant information have clear legitimacy.

“There is clear evidence President Biden, his son Hunter, and Joe’s brother James were corruptly on the payrolls of Chinese and Ukrainian oligarchs,” Davis said. “Investigating whether the President of the United States is compromised — especially involving America’s most serious overseas challenges — is clearly within Congress’s constitutional oversight responsibilities.”

The records and communications Comer demanded are extensive. They include records and communications with many people. Some of the records include wire transfers, financial arrangements, office leases, rent payments, and real estate transactions.

Hunter’s refusal to comply with Comer’s probe is not the only stonewalling in the Biden family investigation. The Treasury has denied Comer’s request, causing the committee’s chairman to threaten a subpoena.

In October, then-House Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked former FBI “point man” Timothy Thibault to “immediately cooperate” with his investigation into the Biden family by appearing for a transcribed interview into allegations of misconduct against Thibault, Breitbart News reported.

According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Thibault allegedly closed the investigation into the “Laptop from Hell” at the Washington, DC, Field Office.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.