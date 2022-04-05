Report: Hunter Biden Grand Jury Witness Was Asked About the ‘Big Guy’

A witness who testified before a grand jury as part of a federal investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was asked to identify the “big guy,” according to a New York Post report.

The Post reported on an email found on Hunter Biden’s laptop sent by one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, James Gilliar, in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election. That email “outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company created for a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co,” the Post reported.

The proposed plan, sent on March 13, 2017, included “10 held by H for the big guy?” The question about the “big guy” arose during an ongoing federal investigation in Delaware into Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden confirmed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs” the month before his father was inaugurated. However, recent reports revealed the investigation broadened to include whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax, money laundering, and foreign lobbying laws.

Last month, the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN, and other establishment media confirmed the existence of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop after writing it off as a “Russian information operation.”

The Washington Post confirmed last week that CEFC China Energy Co. sent $4.8 million in payments during 2017 and 2018 to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his brother James.

Tony Bobulinski, a U.S. Navy Veteran and former business partner to Hunter Biden, said that the “big guy” is “1000 percent” Hunter Biden’s father, President Joe Biden, during an October 2020 interview.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski: “I 1000% sit here and know that 'the big guy' is referencing Joe Biden”https://t.co/CDtS3zSI7P pic.twitter.com/HlttD5WOPw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 28, 2020

The Biden White House has been trying to distance itself from Hunter Biden as his laptop and federal investigation return to mainstream headlines. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain recently said, “I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother. They’re private matters. They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

Klein also said that Joe Biden was “confident that his son didn’t break the law” and “confident that his family did the right thing.”

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley said:

Even if President Biden was not influenced by all of this, it’s hard to believe he didn’t know his son was selling access. In his book, Hunter Biden claims his father repeatedly intervened due to his addictions — and yet we are to believe that Joe Biden did not express curiosity about how his addicted son was raking in millions from foreign sources?

Turley also called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation into Hunter Biden.

“Garland pledged to protect the Justice Department from such conflicts and to avoid even the appearance of political influence, Turley said. “He now has a president stating that alleged wrongdoing by his son is ‘absolutely’ untrue, including dealings possibly impacting the president personally and financially.

“If Garland declines to appoint a special counsel, he will absolutely fail on his pledge,” Turley added.