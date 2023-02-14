House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Monday questioned how the Biden family business earned millions without selling a product or legitimate service.

Comer, who is leading the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into alleged Biden corruption, raised concerns about the crux of the Biden family ongoing business. Hunter, Frank, and James Biden have made millions of dollars from business deals with foreign entities and people over the years of President Joe Biden’s service as a U.S. official.

Comer asked how the Biden family business could have earned millions without holding any assets or manufacturing or selling product.

“What is the Biden family business? They don’t have any assets,” Comer said. “They don’t manufacture anything. They don’t sell anything.”

“Yet they receive millions from around the globe,” Comer stated.

After Comer’s line of questioning, he asked if President Joe Biden is “compromised” by his family’s deals.

The question has been raised before by Republicans. On Sunday, Comer pointed to China as an entity that could have compromised Joe Biden through his family’s business deals.

Comer is probing the Biden family for nine violations, including tax evasion, money laundering, and wire fraud. In February, he sent demand letters to Hunter and James Biden in request of their financial records and communications with business associates to ascertain whether their foreign business deals in China have compromised the president.

Hunter has rejected the demand, causing Comer to hint at launching a subpoena to compel.

“This administration thus far has not set a very good example of standing up to China. I think that shooting the balloon down… is very disturbing,” Comer told ABC News. “Americans are outraged that China flew a balloon over the United States… I think Americans would be outraged to know how much money the Biden family has taken in from China.”

The goal of Comer’s investigation could ultimately reveal the need for stronger ethics and financial disclosure laws to block political families from peddling influence. The Biden family’s business deals in China could be the catalyst to drive that legislation.

According to Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell,” an email shows a proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company created for a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co. and Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party. Sent on March 13, 2017, the proposed business venture included “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Bobulinski confirmed “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden.

To know whether Joe Biden profited or had knowledge he was being used to help the Biden family profit from his position, Comer announced nine investigations into the Biden family in November for nine potential violations, including money laundering, wire fraud, and tax evasion.

Comer’s House Oversight Committee is attempting to obtain bank records to understand how money flowed between the Biden family and its business partners.

On Thursday, Hunter’s high-powered attorney refused to provide relevant documents to the committee, citing no “legitimate legislative and oversight basis.” Comer replied with hints of compelling the documents by subpoena.

The Treasury Department in January also denied the committee’s request to disclose 150 suspicious reports flagged by U.S. banks concerning Biden family business transactions. Comer has threatened to compel by subpoena.

“This coordinated effort by the Biden Administration to hide information about President Biden and his family’s shady business schemes is alarming and raises many questions,” he said.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from Hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing even to have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.