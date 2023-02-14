An unidentified man who “declared he was God” threatened to drive his Jeep through the doors of a venue in Iowa where former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake held an event over the weekend.

Ankey Police Department incident reports described a “scruffy and big man” who “declared that he was god, and stated he would drive his vehicle through the bar doors,” The Iowa Star reported.

Although the police incident reports did not clarify whether the threats were political, The Iowa Star reported that the threats were aimed at Lake.

Around 5:28 p.m. on Saturday, reports of an “angry, threatening man” came in, just minutes after Lake walked into the event center.

“Male was acting strange in the parking lot asking where the event was tonight,” the police report stated.

We are extremely thankful to the men & women in uniform that protect our events as well as our top-notch security team for keeping us all safe. If anyone thinks that we will be deterred by threats of violence, they don’t know @KariLake or her supporters very well at all. pic.twitter.com/kLqyfVQ1Sw — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) February 14, 2023

As The Iowa Star reported:

The man told a bartender, “Remember my shirt,” adding that purple was his favorite color. He entered the bar and, according to the incident report, “declared he was god,” threatening that he would drive his Jeep through the bar doors. The man left in his vehicle as officers arrived at the scene, the incident reports state. Police were unable to make contact at that time. They requested an “extra watch in case anything else happens,” the records note.

Although one officer later spotted the vehicle after the Ankey Police Department issued a “Special Watch” for the man and his vehicle, that officer “was unable to get a plate before (the) Jeep entered on to the interstate,” according to the police report.

The individual remains at large as authorities were unable to apprehend him.

Lake’s Saturday event in Iowa was a campaign stump speech on behalf of former President Donald Trump, who is running for president.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.