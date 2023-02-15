Watch Live as Nikki Haley Launches Her 2024 Republican Presidential Bid

Former South Carolina Governor and ex-U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley will today formally announce she is running for the presidency in 2024.

As Breitbart News reported, Haley is highlighting what she defines as her unique background while pushing for a “change.”

“I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president,” she announced in the three-minute video released on social media Tuesday as a foretaste of what to expect today.

The aspiring Republican presidential candidate slammed President Joe Biden’s record as well as “the Washington establishment.”

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country our pride and our purpose,” she said.

Watch the full announcement in full here.