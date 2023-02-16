Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s family reportedly sold their private jet to a New York-based hedge fund after being accused of hypocrisy for the plane’s carbon footprint.

Kerry holds a cabinet-level position in the Biden administration — that did require a Senate confirmation — and has authority over energy and climate policy within the executive branch. It was reported last year that the special envoy took “48 trips lasting more than 60 hours and emitted an estimated 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons” since he took the position in the Biden administration,

According to Fox News, the private jet, a Gulfstream GIV-SP, was sold “about a month” after Kerry received a great deal of criticism for the private jet’s emissions. Fox News noted that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration information for the jet indicated that the family’s charter firm, Flying Squirrel LLC, no longer owns it. His wife reportedly had a significant stake in the charter firm.

Fox News noted:

The plane’s registered owner is now listed as AV Aviation LLC., a small firm based at the Waterbury-Oxford Airport in Connecticut. Documents filed with the Connecticut state government shows that AC Aviation is a subsidiary of the New York City hedge fund AC Investment Management which specializes in renewable energy and clean technology investments and manages funds worth hundreds of millions of dollars. FAA filings suggest that the plane was transferred from Flying Squirrel to AC Aviation on Aug. 22. Four days later, an individual named Yvonne Rivera requested the FAA place an industry-level Limiting Aircraft Data Displayed (LADD) on the aircraft to block it from being publicly tracked, according to information obtained by Fox News Digital via Freedom of Information Act. However, the plane, which most recently flew from Connecticut to Los Angeles this week, is still trackable.

Whitney Smith, a spokesperson for Kerry, told Fox News that “Secretary Kerry travels commercially in his role as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate” and confirmed that the jet previously owned by Kerry’s wife was “sold last summer.” Smith added that the special envoy has no relationship with AC Investment Management and had no involvement in the LADD request.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.