Poll: Majority Doubt Joe Biden’s Mental Fitness After Physical Exam

A majority of registered voters doubt President Joe Biden’s mental fitness to serve as President of the United States after he was pronounced “fit to serve” upon physical examination on Thursday, a Harvard Cap/Harris poll released Friday found.

The poll asked respondents, “Is Joe Biden mentally fit to serve as President of the United States or do you have doubts about his fitness for office?”

Fifty-seven percent doubted Biden’s mental fitness to serve, while 43 percent said he is mentally fit. Notably, 66 percent of independents had doubts. Thirty-four percent did not.

Doubt about Biden’s mental capacity has ticked up in just a few months among independents. In December, 64 percent of independents doubted Biden’s mental fitness. Overall, 58 percent of respondents said they doubted his mental ability.

The poll also asked respondents, “Do you think Joe Biden is showing he is too old to be president or do you think he is showing he is fit to be president?”

Sixty-three percent said he is too old, while 37 percent said he is not. Seventy-one percent of independents said he is too old, while 29 percent said he is not.

The polling comes as the White House physician claimed on Thursday that the president is fit to serve, calling him “fit for duty.”

The exam showed Biden is suffering from at least five physical ailments, including atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, astroesophageal reflux, a stiff gait, and peripheral neuropathy in his feet.

Biden’s physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center appeared to not include a cognitive exam, though Republicans have demanded one be disclosed.

Despite Biden’s struggles with several health concerns, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday, “We want to be transparent. We want to make sure you have the information.”

The Harris poll surveyed 1,838 registered voters from February 15-16, 2023. The margin of error was not provided.

