Conservative Judge Advances in Wisconsin Supreme Court Primary

Former Wisconsin supreme court Justice Daniel Kelly will advance to the general election for an open seat on Wisconsin’s supreme court.

Kelly was the second-highest vote recipient in the Badger State’s Tuesday primary, with leftist Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz receiving the most.

Wisconsin voters had four choices going into the nonpartisan primary, with two conservatives and two liberals vying for a chance at the general.

The Wisconsin supreme court currently sits with a 4-3 conservative majority, but conservative supreme court Judge Patience Roggensack is retiring, leaving the possibility for Protasiewicz to change the majority on the court.

The makeup of the court has the potential to have outsized impact going into the 2024 election.

Kelly served on Wisconsin’s supreme court from 2016 to 2020, having been appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker (R) to complete the unexpired term of former Justice David Prosser.

The former justice ran for a ten-year term in 2020, but lost to now-Justice Jill Karofsky.

Kelly has been endorsed by pro-life organizations, with abortion likely being an up-and-coming topic before the state’s high court.

The general election is set for April 4.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.