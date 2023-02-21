Sanctuary State California: Illegal Aliens in DHS Custody on Hunger Strike

Illegal aliens in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody have gone on a hunger strike to protest what they claim are inadequate living conditions in the sanctuary state of California.

Recent reports out of Bakersfield and McFarland, California, suggest that a number of illegal aliens in DHS’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, operated by private contractors, have started a hunger strike, claiming they have been subjected to invasive pat-downs, freezing temperatures, and “abhorrent” living conditions.

Some of the illegal aliens participating in the hunger strike have said they deserve to be released from DHS custody back into American communities.

The Sacramento Bee reports:

Coreas and Martinez are among about 77 immigrants at the two Central Valley immigration detention facilities who are taking part in a hunger strike they began Friday. The hunger strike comes after a 10-month-long, ongoing labor strike to protest getting paid $1 per day to work to maintain the facilities.

[Emphasis added] … The immigrants and the ACLU of Northern California told The Bee the hunger strike also comes amid “abhorrent” and “soul-crushing” living conditions at both facilities. They say, at times, immigrants have been given expired and cold food, and are not treated in a timely manner when a medical condition arises. [Emphasis added] … Coreas and Martinez say they are taking part in the hunger strike to call for their release and for the facilities to be shut down. [Emphasis added]

President Joe Biden’s administration has steadily been releasing from DHS custody thousands of illegal aliens back into American communities.

For instance, from January 1 through January 30, Biden’s DHS released into the U.S. interior 564 illegal aliens with criminal convictions and those with pending criminal charges against them. In total, DHS oversaw the release of 5,590 illegal aliens over that period.

From December 2022 through January 2023, Biden’s DHS freed into American communities nearly 26,000 illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.