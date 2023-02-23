CLAIM: On Wednesday at Bowie State University, Vice President Kamala Harris stated the Biden administration has “reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pocket.”

VERDICT: FALSE. The cost of natural gas rose 6.7 percent from December 2022 to January 2023, and electricity increased 0.5 percent, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January.

On a yearly bases, Harris’s claims were also false. “The fuel oil index rose 27.7 percent over the last 12 months, while the index for electricity rose 11.9 percent, and the index for natural gas increased 26.7 percent over the same period,” the CPI reported in January.

Moreover, since the Biden administration assumed office, the average price for electricity per Kilowatt-Hour in American cities has spiked, the St. Louis FED reported.

In February 2021, the cost was $0.137. In January 2023, the unit cost soared to $0.168:

