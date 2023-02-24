Jill Biden: Joe Is Ready to Run, Need to Figure Out Time and Place

First lady Jill Biden told the Associated Press that President Joe Biden is going to run for a second term, and they just need to pick a time and place.

The first lady told the Associated Press in a Friday interview that the president would run for another term in office and that there’s “pretty much” nothing else to do besides figure out a time and place to make the announcement.

“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” Jill Biden told the Associated Press in an interview during her five-day trip to Africa. “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

As Breitbart News reported, the president, who would be 86-years-old at the end of a second term, has yet to make an official announcement of his intentions to run for reelection, even though he has reportedly been setting up the infrastructure to do so behind the scenes.

Aides to the president have been saying that Joe Biden would likely make his announcement after the first fundraising quarter ends in April. It was reported in January that he was getting close to announcing his intentions to run for reelection following his family vacation, which would have given him a chance to speak to his family.

The Associated Press noted that Jill was a key figure in the president’s decision, saying, “Because I’m his wife,” while brushing off questions from the interview if she was deciding whether he would run again.

“Of course he’ll listen to me, because we’re a married couple,” Jill Biden said, later adding, “He makes up his own mind, believe me.”

A Rasmussen Reports survey from January indicated that only 33 percent of likely voters in the United States want to see Biden run for a second term in 2024. Most (55 percent) of the poll respondents said they did not want him to run for a second term as president.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.