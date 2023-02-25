Failed Trump challenger Jeb Bush heaped praise upon Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and spoke kindly of the prospect of the governor throwing his hat into the presidential ring, calling for a “more forward leaning future” and affirming that he believes it is DeSantis’s opportunity to run for higher office.

“There are people in public life that are kind of check the box politicians, and then there are others they want to serve, and Governor DeSantis is one of those,” the former Florida governor said during a Fox Nation special on DeSantis, who has yet to jump into the 2024 presidential ring.

Bush talked about his father, George H.W. Bush, and DeSantis, as both served as the captains of the Yale baseball team. Interviewer Brian Kilmeade noted DeSantis has identified Bush Sr. as someone he looks up to and also asked Bush about how he thought DeSantis responded to criticisms early on during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, according to clips from the interview.

“They were trying to set him up, and he knew it. And he punched him in the nose,” Bush said, praising DeSantis’s overall response to various crises.

He gets an A for sure,” Bush said, pointing to how the governor responded to Hurricane Ian.

“The fact that he could announce that, for example, the bridge to Sanibel Island, which could be built in record time and open within 10 days I think, is pretty remarkable,” Bush, whom Trump deemed “Low Energy” during the presidential race in 2016, said.

DeSantis has not announced an intention of running in 2024, but speculation continues to arise. When asked if it is DeSantis’s opportunity to run for higher office, Bush offered a sterling stamp of approval.

“I think it is. He’s been a really effective governor. He’s young. I think we’re on the verge of a generational change in our politics– I kind of hope so. I think it’s time for a more forward leaning future oriented conversation or politics as well,” Bush said as the voiceover switched to another, who asserted that DeSantis would be considered a “serious contender,” should he choose to run in 2024.

“And who better to do it than someone who’s been outside of Washington, who’s governed effectively, who I think has shown that Florida could be a model for the future of our country,” Bush said:

Bush’s stamp of approval for the prospect of DeSantis 2024 comes prior to a formal presidential bid, as the Florida governor has remained coy, refusing to reveal his intentions.

Former President Donald Trump, however, has taken aim at DeSantis, accusing him of playing games and asserting that both the governor and his donors are globalists. The stamp of approval from Bush, an establishment Republican, will likely turn many MAGA Republicans who share those concerns or have unanswered questions on these matters farther away from the potential candidate.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has faced questions on the “civil war” between himself and the former president but has refused to criticize Trump.

“We just finished this election,” DeSantis said in November. “People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff.”

He has continued to field questions on this topic but has maintained his uncritical attitude toward Trump.

“What I would just say is this: I roll out of bed. I have people attacking me from all angles,” DeSantis told reporters weeks ago, pointing to his record in Florida.

Poll after poll continues to show Trump leading his potential 2024 challengers, including DeSantis, by double digits.