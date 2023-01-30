Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis and His Donors Are Globalists

Former President Donald Trump made waves shortly after midnight Monday by criticizing the Club for Growth, deeming it a “globalist group” and asserting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his donors are also globalists.

“The Club For No Growth is a GLOBALIST group that I have been taking to the cleaners for years,” Trump wrote in a TruthSocial update, explaining that he worked with the group for a period of time but adding it “couldn’t get away from China, Europe, Asia, and part’s unknown.”

“They know I won’t play that game, I am America First all the way. That’s the ONLY way we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump continued before reviving the nickname he coined for Gov. DeSantis in November 2022.

“Ron DeSanctimonious, who I made Governor in BOTH the Primary & the General, is also a Globalist, & so are his donors,” Trump asserted. “Jeb ‘Low Energy’ Bush was next to him last week. Check PAST!”

This is far from Trump’s first dig at the Florida governor, with whom he had a friendly relationship in the past. Nevertheless, Trump has lodged critiques at DeSantis — who won his reelection, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist by roughly 1.5 million votes — because the governor has not formally committed to refraining from running against Trump in the upcoming presidential election. However, DeSantis has also not said if he intends to run at all, dispelling the rumors that he would as “purely manufactured” in 2021.

Trump has said it would be a “mistake” for DeSantis to run against him in 2024 and has accused him of “playing games.”

“And now, Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games! The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump runs, and he says, ‘I’m only focused on the Governor’s race, I’m not looking into the future.’ Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer…” he said in a statement and TruthSocial post in November 2022.

DeSantis has not publicly indicated an intention to run in 2024 but has not criticized the former president publicly either, telling reporters post-midterms that “incoming fire” is the “nature” of the job. During that specific Q&A, DeSantis pointed to attacks from the media — not from Trump.

“I roll out of bed in the morning, I’ve got corporate media outlets that have a spasm — just the fact that I’m getting up in the morning and it’s constantly attacking. And this is just what’s happened. I don’t think any governor got attacked, more particularly, by corporate media than me over my four year term,” DeSantis said, deeming it all “just noise.”

That same week, DeSantis addressed the speculation of a “civil war” between himself and the former president, telling reporters, “We just finished this election … People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff.”

Trump has long called out the dangers of globalism throughout his presidency, declaring himself a “nationalist” in 2018.

“A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much,” Trump said during a rally in Houston, Texas. “You know what I am? I’m a nationalist. Okay? A nationalist. Use that word.”