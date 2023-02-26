Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States would provide $10 billion to Ukraine “in coming months,” during remarks she made Thursday at the G-20 finance summit in India.

She stated:

The United States and our allies are proud to support the Ukrainian people’s fight for freedom. The United States has provided over $46 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Our military assistance includes key defensive weapons that Ukraine has asked for — such as the Patriot missile defense system. And our economic assistance is making Ukraine’s resistance possible by supporting the home front: funding critical public services and helping keep the government running. In the coming months, we expect to provide around $10 billion in additional economic support for Ukraine.

Yellen called on the International Monetary Fund to also provide more money for Ukraine.

“We commend our allies for stepping up their direct assistance. And we believe it’s critical that the IMF move swiftly toward a fully financed program for Ukraine — as they have said they will do. Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India,” she said.

The U.S.’s continued assistance to Ukraine has prompted some opposition among the American public. An NBC News poll last month showed that 47% oppose Congress approving more aid to Ukraine while 49% approve, with a margin of error of 3%.

The growing opposition to providing aid to Ukraine comes as the U.S. debates the future of social security and its potential insolvency in the next decade.

A recently circulated video of remarks President Joe Biden made last year about paying for Ukrainian pensions prompted anger from the right.

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) captured the sentiment, tweeting, “CBO: Social Security headed for insolvency by 2033. Biden: American taxpayers will pick up the tab for Ukraine’s pension payments.”

