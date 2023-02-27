Donald Trump Holds Double-Digit Lead in Recent Surveys, Including Fox News Poll

Former President Donald Trump is maintaining a double-digit lead in recent 2024 Republican primary surveys, including the latest Fox News poll.

While Fox News polls have not looked kindly on Trump in the past, the latest survey shows the 2024 contender leading his closest hypothetical challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 15 percent, garnering 43 percent to the governor’s 28 percent. No other candidate saw double-digit support, as Nikki Haley — who formally jumped into the presidential ring this month — and former Vice President Mike Pence garnered seven percent support each.

Everyone else listed received two percent support or less.

That same survey asked Trump voters who their second choice would be, and a plurality, 42 percent, chose DeSantis, while 23 percent said Pence and just six percent chose Haley.

Similarly, a plurality of DeSantis supporters, 34 percent, chose Trump as their second choice, followed by 27 percent who chose Haley and ten percent who chose Pence.

The Fox poll was taken February 19-22,2023, among 1,006 registered voters and has a +/- 4.5 percent margin of error. The results coincide with the latest Morning Consult survey, showing Trump leading his closest potential challenger, DeSantis, by 20 percent:

That particular survey shows Trump with support from half of voters, with DeSantis garnering 30 percent, followed by Haley and Pence, both of whom are tied with six percent support each. Notably, Haley doubled her support — going from three percent to six percent support — since the launch of her campaign. However, Trump also experienced a rise in support in the same time frame, jumping from 47 percent support to 50 percent — also a three-point uptick.

Trump’s show of double-digit lead in the potentially crowded field is consistent with several other surveys as of late.

Only Trump, Haley, and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have formally jumped into the 2024 presidential race, but all eyes remain on DeSantis, who has yet to reveal his intentions. Jeb Bush is among those who has given a show of support, telling Fox Nation that he believes this is the governor’s opportunity to run for higher office.