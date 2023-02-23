Poll: Donald Trump Leads by Double Digits in Kansas

Former President Donald Trump is leading his potential Republican primary challengers in Kansas, a Remington Research Group survey shows.

The survey found 52 percent of Republican primary voters in Kansas expressing a favorable view of Trump, compared to 34 percent who view him unfavorably and 14 percent who have no opinion on the matter.

Nearly three in ten voters, 28 percent, said they will definitely vote for Trump in the primary race, compared to 37 percent who said they would vote for another candidate and 35 percent who remain unsure. However, when presented with a handful of potential candidates in a semi-crowded GOP field, Trump takes a double-digit lead.

“If the candidates in the Republican Presidential Primary were Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and Tim Scott, for whom would you vote?” the survey asked.

Trump leads with 30 percent support, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls 13 percent behind with 17 percent support.

Donald Trump is not just popular in Kansas. Watch as a cheering crowd welcomes him to East Palestine, Ohio:

Notably, DeSantis only has an advantage when pitted against Trump alone, 41 percent to 33 percent with 26 percent remaining undecided— well enough to swing the head-to-head matchup to either figure.

That aside, former Vice President Mike Pence, presidential candidate Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo each garnered nine percent support, followed by Sen. Tim Scott with two percent. Nineteen percent said they remain undecided, and six percent said they would vote for somebody else.

The survey was taken February 15-16, 2023, among 1,010 likely GOP primary voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The poll follows several other national surveys showing Trump dominating in the potential GOP primary field, routinely leading potential candidate by double digits. Trump is also leading in individual states such as South Carolina:

Here's the full memo on the South Carolina GOP Poll

N=300 LV Live Callers 2/7-10, 13-14. Weighted Data Trump 35.1%, DeSantis 21.8%, Haley 16.4%, Scott 1.6%, Pence 1.5%. Undecided/Other 23.7%. Trump strong Upstate, DeSantis wins Low Country, Haley base around Columbia. pic.twitter.com/flXcOL1Uut — Rick Shaftan — Neighborhood Research and Media (@Shaftan) February 15, 2023

Just three candidates, Trump, Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have jumped into the GOP presidential ring, although many are expecting a “vigorous” primary overall.

“What I think we’re going have is a vigorous primary with a number of candidates making their case,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

“And the American people, those who are registered Republicans who are going to participate in these primaries, are going to decide who they want to nominate,” he continued, predicting races that will be “very, very competitive in these primaries.

“And obviously, I’m going to support whoever the nominee ultimately is,” he added.

Last week, failed presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who has a tumultuous relationship with Trump, told reporters it is “most likely” that Trump will be the nominee.