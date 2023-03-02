Poll: 7 in 10 California Voters Don’t Want Gavin Newsom to Run for President in 2024

Seven in ten California voters do not want to see their own state’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, run for president in 2024, according to a Quinippiac poll. Moreover, 54% of Democratic voters are opposed to a run.

Newsom has prompted speculation about a run by taking on cultural issues that are important to Democrats on a national level. He has also been running advertisements in other states, notably in Republican-run Florida.

Though the governor has said that he does not intend to challenge Biden, he has clearly positioned himself to be the heir apparent in the event Biden does not run, given the unpopularity of Vice President Kamala Harris.

But California’s voters have other ideas. Quinippiac reported Wednesday:

Voters say 70 – 22 percent they would not like to see Governor Gavin Newsom run for president in 2024. Among Democrats, 54 percent say they do not want to see Newsom run for president in 2024, while 35 percent say they would like to see him run. “A resounding thumbs down from the home team as California voters tell the Governor: if you have designs on the big job beyond Sacramento, we’re not on board,” added [Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim] Malloy.

Newsom was easily reelected in 2022, but had to survive a recall election in 2021, which was prompted by his flouting of his own coronavirus restrictions when he dined at the “French Laundry” restaurant in late 2020.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.