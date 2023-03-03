Poll: Half Say Biden Doing a ‘Poor’ Job Uniting the Country

Half of Americans believe President Joe Biden is doing a “poor” job uniting the country, a Rasmussen Reports survey released this week found.

Despite Biden’s original pledge to unite the country, 50 percent believe he is doing a “poor” job of doing so, and another 13 percent said he is doing a “fair” job.” Just 17 percent believe Biden is doing an “excellent” job uniting the country, and another 17 percent said he is doing “good” on that front.

While opinions vary on party lines, one in five Democrats, or 22 percent, believe Biden is doing a “poor” job uniting the country — a sentiment shared by 77 percent of Republicans and 53 percent of independents.

Further, a plurality across the board, 41 percent, believe Democrats are to blame for making Americans politically divided. Thirty-four percent of independents share that view.

The survey also found that roughly one-third at least somewhat agreeing with the prospect of a “national divorce,” or the separation of red and blue states and shrinking the federal government.

Twenty percent “somewhat” agree with that idea, while 14 percent “strongly” agree. However, a plurality, 43 percent, “strongly disagree” with that idea.

Per Rasmussen Reports:

The survey was taken February 21-23, 2023 among 1,000 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It comes over two years after Biden emphasized the importance of “unity” during his inauguration speech, only to divide Americans based on vaccination and masking status for a sizable portion of his term. Biden also delivered a dark speech last year targeting MAGA Republicans.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” he said in the September speech, asserting that “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards.”

“MAGA Republicans have made their choice. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies,” he said during the divisive speech.

“MAGA Republicans look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair. They spread fear and lies –- lies told for profit and power,” the president added, demonizing millions of Americans.