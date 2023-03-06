Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Abusing Girl in Texas Foster Care

An illegal alien is accused of sexually abusing a young girl in the custody of foster care parents in Beverly Hills, Texas.

Jesus Silva, a 49-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged on March 1 for indecency with a child which is a second-degree felony. The Beverly Hills Police Department has suggested that they are investigating to determine whether Silva has other alleged victims.

Last month, Child Protective Services (CPS) reported to the Beverly Hills Police Department that there was possible sexual abuse of a minor in the care of foster parents.

Less than a month later, Silva was taken into custody by police amid allegations that he sexually molested a girl under the age of 10.

Silva remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has lodged a detainer so that if he is released at any time, he will be turned over to them for arrest and deportation.

