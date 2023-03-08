12 Dead in San Bernardino Mountains After Blizzard Gavin Newsom Fled

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday that twelve people have been found dead after the recent blizzards in nearby mountains — with some of the deceased trapped within their homes.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

[Spokesperson Mara] Rodriguez said at least two other people in San Bernardino’s mountain communities had been found dead through official welfare checks since Feb. 23, when the historic snowstorms started. One was found dead in Big Bear and the other in Valley of Enchantment, a neighborhood in Crestline. The agency, however, has also responded to nine more deaths since the storms, Rodriguez said — a total of 12. … But many mountain residents who spoke to The Times, some of whom found neighbors or friends dead inside their homes, said they had no doubt the massive storms and treacherous aftermath — the blocked roads, the lack of heat, cellphone service and food — probably contributed, if not caused, the casualties.

Despite mildly warmer weather, residents of towns like Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead, and Crestline are still digging themselves out of the snow, and many are still struggling to obtain food, fuel, and medicine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) left the state during the crisis, traveling to Baja California after belatedly declaring a state of emergency for the blizzard. He continues to spend time on social media trolling conservative states.

He returned from abroad Sunday. On Wednesday, Newsom’s office said he tested positive for the coronavirus.

