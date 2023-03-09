The intelligence community on Wednesday withheld access to information about President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal from bipartisan lawmakers, raising fears the intelligence community is resisting congressional oversight.

During a Senate intelligence hearing, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) questioned the heads of several intelligence agencies about why they continue to block congressional access to classified documents recovered from locations connected to Biden.

Both Warner and Rubio raised concerns that Congress has been prevented from conducting oversight on the intelligence community, which has refused to be forthcoming about the classified documents Biden stashed in multiple locations. Warner warned the stonewalling would negatively impact congressional approval of a warrantless surveillance program the Biden administration is desperate to reauthorize. The law is set to expire at the end of 2023.

“Its value cannot be overstated,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen admitted in February about the warrantless spy program. “Without 702, we will lose indispensable intelligence for our decision-makers and warfighters, as well as those of our allies. And we have no fallback authority that could come close to making up for that loss.”

Warner also insisted at the end of the hearing that the intelligence community’s stonewalling position did “not pass the smell test — the administration and the director’s current view about giving this committee access to the classified documents that we have every right to see in terms of our oversight role,” Warner said. “This trust relationship has to go two ways.”

Rubio echoed Warner’s concerns and stated oversight of the intelligence community is an imperative function to assess the community’s handling of the scandal. “A special counsel cannot have veto authority over Congress’ ability to do its job,” Rubio said. “This is going to be addressed one way or the other.”