Nine More Boxes of Joe Biden Documents Found in Office of Boston Lawyer

National Archives (NARA) retrieved nine boxes of documents on November 9 from the Boston office of President Joe Biden’s lawyer, Patrick Moore; the agency has allegedly not yet reviewed them to ascertain if they contain mishandled classified information, the Archives told Republican senators on Tuesday.

While it is unknown if any additional classified or top secret information is among the documents conveyed to the Archives, the additional trove of information retrieved from Boston — and flagged for the Justice Department — remained a secret until Wednesday, when Fox News reported a response from the Archives to Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) previous demand letter.

It is unclear why, when, or for what purpose Moore initially shipped the documents from the Penn Biden Center to his Boston office.

According to the report, it had only “been reported that Moore had shipped boxes of documents from the Penn Biden Center to his Boston office before discovering the initial trove of classified documents at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank.”

In a letter to Johnson and Grassley, the Archives explained the movement of the documents:

When NARA contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on November 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore’s law firm in Boston.

In addition, the Archives admitted to the senators it knew about the existence of nine boxes since November 3, one day after Biden’s personal attorney found the initial trove on November 2.

It is unclear why Biden’s attorneys were initially looking for his illegally stashed documents at the Biden Penn Center. Neither the White House nor the Department of Justice has provided a reason or cause for the search.

At least three establishment media reports have recounted that Biden’s personal attorneys agreed to hide the scandal from the American people and likely did not plan to disclose the scandal until it was leaked on January 9.

Biden is currently under investigation for the mishandling of classified information and has refused to say much about the wrongdoing.