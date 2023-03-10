Donald Trump Boasts Highest Favorability in 2024 Republican Lineup Poll

Former President Donald Trump boasts the highest favorability in Morning Consult’s latest hypothetical 2024 Republican primary lineup poll.

The latest survey shows Trump dominating his challengers — some potential, some formally in the race — with a majority, 53 percent, selecting him as their number one choice. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the only potential challenger who comes remotely close, but even he falls 25 points behind, with just 28 percent support.

Notably, this same survey shows Trump with a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, leading by a single percentage point.

Republican respondents were asked to offer their opinions on each candidate — whether they view them favorably or unfavorably.

Trump boasts the highest favorability rating out of all the candidates listed, as 80 percent have a favorable view of him, compared to 19 percent who do not. Unlike the other candidates, Trump has the advantage of name recognition. For instance, while 66 percent view DeSantis favorably, 11 percent said they have never heard of him. Another 14 percent have an unfavorable view.

Fifty-nine percent also have a favorable view of former Vice President Mike Pence, but 30 percent view him unfavorably — 11 percent more than Trump and 16 percent more than DeSantis.

Nikki Haley, who formally jumped into the presidential ring last month, sees 46 percent viewing her favorably, compared to 13 percent who do not. However, 26 percent said they have never heard of her, and another 15 percent have heard of her but have no opinion.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who has also jumped into the 2024 ring, appears to struggle due to lack of name recognition, as most, 63 percent, said they have never heard of him, leaving only 16 percent viewing him favorably.

According to Morning Consult:

Like Haley before him, Ramaswamy’s surge of attention following his campaign announcement appears to have been a sugar high. Over the course of a week, the share of voters who said they had never heard of Ramaswamy increased from 44% to 63%, suggesting his initial impression on the GOP electorate was very weak.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney sees the biggest unfavorable rating of every candidate listed; 46 percent hold a sour view.

Meanwhile, several other potential candidates — including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — appear to struggle with name recognition; 51 percent have never heard of Noem, and one in five, 21 percent, have never heard of Pompeo.

The survey was taken March 2-5, 2023, among 789 potential Republican primary voters and has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.