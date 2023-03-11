Former top Trump administration official Kash Patel said the former president’s number one iTunes song, “Justice For All,” featuring the “January 6 Prison Choir,” “broke the music industry” because they put “America First values back front and center.”

LISTEN:

“Justice For All,” is a tribute to the January 6 prisoners that features the “J6 Prison Choir,” an ensemble of prisoners who can be heard singing the national anthem while Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

As Patel told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, he and the teams over at Pyramid Records and Real America’s Voice were able to record the prisoners singing the national anthem, mastered that audio, then superimposed it behind Trump’s vocal track.

“We basically broke the music industry is what we did here, because we put America First values back front and center,” Patel said. “And we said we’re going to use free speech platforms like Truth Social and Rumble, and then we’re going to debut a song that speaks to what’s on so many Americans’ minds.”

Patel also revealed that a music video for the song would be released on Saturday on the “free speech platform” Rumble.

Patel protected the identities of the members of the January 6 Prison Choir but explained that they are individuals “who we believe were overcharged and are suffering from the violation of due process that the Constitution affords them.”

Patel faulted President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) for creating “a two tier system of justice” that makes decisions and prosecutes “based on political orientations rather than on facts and law.”

Patel noted that the recently released January 6 footage shows that not all individuals at the Capitol that day acted violently.

Patel said:

We’re not saying every January 6 prisoner has been overcharged. Some of those that committed violent acts should be punished and should be sent to prison. But as we’ve seen, with the footage that Speaker McCarthy released to Tucker, and hopefully the rest of the world, we’re seeing all of these individuals that were so-called labeled these “violent terrorists,” as Fangfang Swalwell has now labeled them, not committing any acts of violence. And that was the whole point – to not just raise money for these families that were financially wiped out, whose husbands and brothers and uncles are sitting in prison who sing the anthem every night from prison. I can’t emphasize that enough.

The song proceeds will go to some of the families of the January 6 prisoners, but Patel hopes the song will do more than raise funds.

“And hopefully, the goal is not just raising money, but to help educate people on the destruction of due process,” he said. “And, you know, also show the hypocrisy of the liberal left who used to be the champions of prisoners rights, and due process, and legal representation.”

Boyle highlighted the recently released January 6 footage and asked Patel whether those tapes would have any legal ramifications for any of the January 6 prisoners.

Patel called on the judges to ask federal prosecutors for more information about the latest tapes.

Patel said:

But we do know, and what I’ve put out on Truth Social, is that DOJ must come forth, And these judges must act appropriately to say, ‘Where has this evidence been that hasn’t been provided to anyone? Were there any Brady violations? That’s the critical, important evidence of innocence or impeachment evidence, as we call it, Giglio information, our constitutional rights through the Supreme Court that must be issued to every defendant. So are we going to find the one or two folks that would have changed their pleas or would have done something differently? Maybe, but we have to hear from the defense attorneys in the court system.

Patel said if the truth of all the January 6 prisoners cases is not made public, it would “suffocate the Constitution and due process for Americans going forward.”

“And it’s just stunning, the hypocrisy of the liberal left who are supposedly the champions of due process. I served as a public defender for eight years. Nobody in the public defender community is out there speaking about the rights of the accused for January 6, because it’s politically inconvenient for them to do so,” Patel said. “And I’m telling you, there’s some of them that are probably going to be exonerated. If we get defense attorneys in there looking through all this evidence.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.