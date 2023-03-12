Nikki Haley: ‘Taxpayers Should Absolutely Not Bail Out Silicon Valley Bank’

Former U.N. Ambassador and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Sunday rejected any bailouts for the recently shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), saying taxpayers “should absolutely not” rescue it.

Haley, who made multiple stops in Iowa this week, urged private sector investors to step up and purchase the bank and its assets instead of taxpayers having to foot the bill.

“Taxpayers should absolutely not bail out Silicon Valley Bank. Private investors can purchase the bank and its assets,” Haley said in a statement. “It is not the responsibility of the American taxpayer to step in. The era of big government and corporate bailouts must end.”

Taxpayers should absolutely not bail out Silicon Valley Bank. Private investors can purchase the bank and its assets. It is not the responsibility of the American taxpayer to step in. The era of big government and corporate bailouts must end. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 12, 2023

Government regulators took over Silicon Valley’s favorite bank on Friday amid deposits and losses on its securities portfolio.

Fellow presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy similarly came out against bailouts for Silicon Valley Bank, telling Breitbart News that if “we don’t learn the lessons we should have learned,” we would “keep making the same mistakes all over again.”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) also said he would be “leading the fight” against talks of any bailouts for Silicon Valley Bank.

“If there is an effort to use taxpayer money to bail out Silicon Valley Bank, the American people can count on the fact that I will be there leading the fight against such a bailout,” Gaetz said. “The financial arm of Silicon Valley has just been severed before our very eyes.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.