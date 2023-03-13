House Republicans Release First List of 37 Democrat Targets for 2024

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Monday released its first list of targeted seats for the 2024 election cycle, consisting of 37 House Democrats lawmakers.

In hopes of growing the slim majority in the House of Representatives, the House Republican campaign arm released a list of 37 seats held by vulnerable House Democrats, which the committee believes would be good pickup opportunities for Republicans.

The complete list of House Democrats on the NRCC offense list includes Reps. Mary Peltola (AK), Josh Harder (CA), Mike Levin (CA), Yadira Caraveo (CO), Jahana Hayes (CT), Darren Soto (FL), Eric Sorensen (IL), Frank Mrvan (IN), Sharice Davids (KS), Jared Golden (ME), Hillary Scholten (MI), Dan Kildee (MI), Angie Craig (MN), Don Davis (NC), Wiley Nickel (NC), Jeff Jackson (NC), Chris Pappas (NH), Gabriel Vasquez (NM), Dina Titus (NV), Susie Lee (NV), Steven Horsford (NV), Pat Ryan (NY), Greg Landsman (OH), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Emilia Sykes (OH), Val Hoyle (OR), Andrea Salinas (OR), Susan Wild (PA), Matt Cartwright (PA), Chris Deluzio (PA), Seth Magaziner (RI), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), Abigail Spanberger (VA), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA) and Kim Schier (WA). The list also includes the open seats for Democrats running for Senate: Rep. Katie Porter (CA) and Elissa Slotkin (MI).

“Republicans are in the majority and on offense. We will grow our House majority by building strong campaigns around talented recruits in these districts who can communicate the dangers of Democrats’ extreme agenda,” said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson (R-NC). “These House Democrats should be shaking in their boots.”

During the last cycle, Republicans won enough seats — by beating Democrats in many of them — to win back a majority in the House. However, the NRCC’s list comes after its Democrat counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), announced its first list of 29 members being put on the Frontline program last week.

The Frontline program ultimately means that they are “vulnerable” members will be up for reelection in “competitive seats.” Many of the Democrats on the DCCC’s list are those who won reelection, such as Lee, Horsford, Schrier, Hayes, Davids, Wild, and Craig; however, they are also on the NRCC’s new list.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.