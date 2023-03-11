House Democrats Release List of 2024 Vulnerable Members

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) on Friday announced its first list of 29 members being put on the Frontline program, meaning they will be up for reelection in “competitive seats.”

The frontline program is aimed at helping vulnerable incumbent Democrats with the resources needed to win in what will likely become competitive elections in 2024, when the Democrats hope to flip back control of the House after Republicans took power early this year.

The complete list of vulnerable “Frontline” Democrats includes Reps. Mary Peltola (AK), Mike Levin (CA), Yadira Caraveo (CO), Jahana Hayes (CT), Nikki Budzinski (IL), Eric Sorensen (IL), Frank Mrvan (IN), Sharice Davids (KS), Jared Golden (ME), Hillary Scholten (MI), Sharice Davids (MI), Angie Craig (MN), Don Davis (NC), Wiley Nickel (NC), Chris Pappas (NH), Gabriel Vasquez (NM), Susie Lee (NV), Steven Horsford (NV), Pat Ryan (NY), Greg Landsman (OH), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Emilia Sykes (OH), Andrea Salinas (OR), Susan Wild (PA), Matt Cartwright (PA), Chris Deluzio (PA), Abigail Spanberger (VA), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA) and Kim Schrier (WA).

The DCCC’s press release noted that so far there are only 29 incumbent on the list, but that the program is battle tested after 53 Democrats on the list last year won their elections, “overperforming” nearly every 2022 expectation.

The list of Democrats includes some of the same ones the DCCC’s Republican counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), targeted in the 2022 cycle. During the last cycle, Republicans won enough seats — by beating Democrats in many of them — to win back a majority in the House. However, some Democrats who won reelection are back on the list of vulnerable “Frontline” members, such as Lee, Horsford, Schrier, Hayes, Davids, Wild, and Craig.

DCCC Chairwoman Suzan DelBene (D-WA) said in a statement that the House Democrats are “well positioned” to try to take back the majority in the House during the 2024 election cycle, adding that this is due to the “tremendous slate of Democrat incumbents.”

“House Republicans have shown voters their caucus is more concerned with political investigations, empowering extremists, and seeking power for themselves, than working to improve the lives of everyday families,” DelBene continued. “Democrats will have great offensive opportunities in 2024, and holding onto these seats is key to our path to reclaiming the majority.”