Kansas Legislature Passes Bill to Protect Women’s Sports

Both chambers of the Kansas State Legislature have passed a bill to ban men from playing in women’s sports. The legislation now goes to Gov. Laura Kelly’s (D) desk.

The bill, which was first passed by the State House with a vote of 82 to 40, passed Thursday in the Senate by a vote of 28 to 11.

Now, the legislation will go to Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk. Kelly has vetoed two distinct pieces of similar legislation, saying that the bills were “harmful to students and their families” as well as “bad for business.”

But it appears that Republicans now have enough votes to overturn a veto from the governor. The bill needs 84 supporters in the House in order to overturn a veto, and while the legislation only received 82 votes, two Republicans were absent. Meanwhile, supporters of the ban had enough votes in the Senate to override a veto.

Republican state Sen. Renee Erickson charged that opponents of the bill don’t seem concerned about the mental health of girls “who will be forced to undress” around men who identify as transgender. “I’m not willing to wait until a Kansas girl is put into this situation,” she added.

Meanwhile, legislators in the state also passed Senate Bill 233, which would revoke a physician’s license if they perform a sex change operation on a minor. Licenses could also be revoked if a physician provided a minor with cross-sex hormone therapy or with “puberty-blocking medication to delay, hinder, stop or reverse normal puberty.”

These efforts of the Kansas State Legislature are part of a nationwide campaign to defend children from transgenderism.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation banning the use of sex change operations, cross-sex hormone treatment, and puberty blockers on minors. He also signed legislation banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

In Kentucky, lawmakers in the State House passed a bill to prohibit healthcare professionals from attempting to medically transition minors.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News.