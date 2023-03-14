Poll: Vast Majority Oppose Transgender Industry Targeting Children

Most Americans oppose the transgender industry targeting children and believe pharmaceutical companies and doctors that promote puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones should be legally liable for “harmful” side effects, a recent Summit Ministries/McLaughlin & Associates survey found.

The survey asked respondents for their reaction to the efforts to “expose children to the transgender movement using things like drag shows, school curriculum and social media.”

Among those who answered, 71 percent said they are “concerned,” and of those, 41 percent said they are “very” concerned and angry. That sentiment is held by 63 percent of Republicans, 14 percent of Democrats, and over one-third, 34 percent, of independents.

The vast majority of those who offered an answer, 71 percent, also believe that doctors and pharmaceutical companies that promote cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers should be legally liable for “harmful” side effects. Notably, a plurality of Democrats, 45 percent, as well as a majority of Republicans and independents — 72 percent and 59 percent, respectively — agree that they should be held legally liable for any harmful side effects.

The survey was taken February 17-22, 2023, and comes as President Biden’s administration continues to push radical transgender and gender ideology on children and parents.

Nearly one year ago, Biden released a video, urging parents to encourage and embrace the gender confusion displayed by their confused children.

“To parents of transgender children, affirming your child’s [claimed transgender] identity [is] one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy,” he said at the time.

Months later, Biden declared it “wrong” for individual states to take action to protect children by banning transgender surgeries and hormone treatments for children.

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that, as a moral question or as a legal question. I just think it’s wrong,” Biden stated during a NowThis News interview:

Just so we’re clear- the official Democratic party position now is that puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgery for kids is good. https://t.co/zTjLZ64dFY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 24, 2022

Most recently, Biden took aim at Florida’s efforts to protect children from physical and chemical castration.

“Transgender kids is a really harder thing,” Biden said during an appearance on The Daily Show.

“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful,” he continued, later calling it “cruel.”