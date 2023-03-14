Vice President Kamala Harris (D) reportedly will not return any phone calls from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she made “pretty insulting” comments about the Biden-Harris presidential ticket in January.

During an interview with Boston Public Radio, Warren stopped short of endorsing Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden’s running mate in 2024 when she was asked if the two should be running together on the same reelection ticket.

Sen. Warren answered:

I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team. I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching, and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are. [Emphasis added.]

Following Warren’s interview, the senator issued a statement to GBH News, stating that she fully supported a Biden-Harris ticket in 2024: “I fully support the president’s and vice president’s reelection together and never intended to imply otherwise. They’re a terrific team with a strong record of delivering for working families.”

Since the incident, Warren has called Harris twice to apologize for her comments but has not heard back directly from the vice president. However, the senator did get her to call returned by Lorraine Voles, Harris’s chief of staff, according to CNN.

CNN’s Jasmine Wright and Edward-Isaac Dovere then reported:

But the Warren moment is infuriating many in Harris’ circle: To them, it’s the latest in a long string of snubs to a vice president whom they say has never gotten the respect or support she deserves. Warren’s words sting even more, they say, because they came from a former rival who in 2020 hoped to be picked as Biden’s running mate instead.

According to CNN’s conversations with three dozen Democrats, many of them are fearful that the multiple years of negativity surrounding Harris could be a “political problem” as running mates are next in line for the presidency.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told CNN, “People who are denigrating her are aggrandizing themselves.” At the same time, another state Democratic Party chair is concerned about the vice president’s poll numbers and said Harris “seems to be an albatross.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.