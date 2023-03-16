14 Democrat Governors Pressure Pharmacies into Providing Abortion Pills

A group of 14 Democrat governors wrote a letter pressuring major U.S. pharmacies to provide abortion pills.

“We write in light of recent media reports indicating that some major pharmacy retail companies, faced with political pressure, may be considering not dispensing critical abortion medication to millions of individuals,” the governors wrote. “We hope you will see this attempted interference in the private market for what it is: a threat to the rights of Americans to access basic healthcare.”

Written to the heads of CVS, Rite-Aid, Walmart, Safeway, Kroger, Costco, and Health Mart, the group of governors thanked the pharmacies for “carefully considering how you can help expand access to medication abortion in this country.”

Abortion pill coverage has become a hot button issue in recent months, particularly in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

As Breitbart News reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) decided not to renew a $54 million contract with Walgreens after the pharmacy agreed not to dispense the abortion pill in 21 Republican states.

Walgreens made the decision not to distribute mifepristone, which is the first in a two-pill regimen to obtain an an abortion.

Mifepristone is a primary focus of the 14 governors as well.

Democrats and pro-abortion advocates have been pressuring pharmacies to become “abortion facilities.”

Pro-life organizations point out that abortion pills are “four times as likely as surgical abortions to result in medical complications and trauma for the mother.”

“Despite this evidence showing the dangers of the abortion pill, the FDA has continually weakened what health and safety protocols are necessary before the chemical abortion regimen can be prescribed,” a letter from pro-life organizations to CVS and Walgreens stated. “As more and more health professionals continue to choose ideology over health and safety, it is becoming harder to assume that proper screenings to date the pregnancy to see if it is 10 weeks or fewer, or to ensure that the pregnancy is not ectopic, are completed.”

The 14 Democrat governors include: Gavin Newsom of California, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Janet Mills of Maine, Wes Moore of Maryland, Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tim Walz of Minnesota, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Kathy Hochul of New York, Tina Kotek of Oregon, Jay Inslee of Washington, and Tony Evers of Wisconsin.

