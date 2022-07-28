Hunter Biden’s business partner, James Gilliar, who dubbed President Joe Biden ‘the big guy’ in a 2017 email, called Joe Biden “the Big Guy” again in a text conversation the day the “Laptop from Hell” series began publishing in 2020, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Gilliar, a former British special forces officer and past business partner with the Biden family, received a “panicked” message from an unnamed person on October 14, 2020, about Joe Biden’s involvement with the family business, on the same day the Post began breaking the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” series.

The string of messages appears to further confirm Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business, at least 17 instances of which have been reported, though Joe Biden and his staff have claimed 7 times the president has had no part in the family business. The conversation between Gilliar and the unnamed partner displayed concern at the time that the Biden camp would attempt to pin responsibility for the Post’s revelations on Hunter’s associates.

Gilliar was asked if “Hunter and/or Joe or Joe’s campaign [would] try to make it ‘Oh, we were never involved’ … and try to basically make us collateral damage?” “I don’t see how that would work for them…,” Gilliar responded in the 6:07 p.m. message reviewed by The Post. “I think in the scenario that he wins they would just leave sleeping dogs lie,” Gilliar added. “If they lose, honestly, I don’t think that the Big Guy really cares about that because he’ll be too busy focusing on all the other s–t he is doing.”

Gilliar’s “big guy” monicker for Joe Biden was first used in his May 13, 2017 email to Tony Bobulinski, who confirmed “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden. The 2017 email revealed that a business deal between Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party would include 10 percent “held by H for the big guy ?”

“The reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 e-mail is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” Bobulinski confirmed.

Gilliar’s “big guy” reference was connected to his business venture with Hunter and James Biden’s ongoing negotiations with a CCP-linked Chinese energy company, CEFC. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told CBS News in April that James and Hunter Biden were both directly paid by Chinese entities and promised retainer fees for their China work.

“The identity of the ‘big guy’ has since formed part of the grand jury investigation” by Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss, the Post reported. CNN reported Hunter Biden could be charged in the coming months by the Justice Department for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm.

Over the course of Joe Biden’s political career, he has repeatedly denied being involved in the family business. “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period.” Yet Joe Biden called Hunter in 2018 to speak about the family’s CEFC deal. “I think you’re clear,” Joe Biden said about the deal. “And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you,” the message concluded.

On Wednesday, Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. James Comer (R-KY) demanded Hunter Biden’s wealth adviser turn over “suspicious” bank records that are connected to the Biden family business schemes. Comer requested information connected to 150 flagged wire transactions by U.S. banks between Hunter and James Biden. Comer suspects the wire transfers are linked to Hunter’s business accounts under his wealth manager. The bank accounts are related to Hunter’s corrupt businesses: Owasco PC, Owasco LLC, Skaneateles, and Rosemont Seneca Advisors.