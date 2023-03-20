Exclusive — Mike Tyson Defends Trump: ‘I Don’t Think He Should Go to Jail’

ORLANDO, Florida — Legendary professional boxer Mike Tyson told Breitbart News that he does not think former President Donald Trump should go to jail.

Tyson, who is attending a different event than the House GOP retreat here in Orlando, Florida, at the same hotel complex, ended up running into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Some time later, Breitbart News caught up with Tyson in the lobby of the Ritz Carlton.

“Kevin McCarthy, I was happy to see him,” Tyson said.

Tyson also told Breitbart News that he does not think Trump should go to jail.

“I think politics is what politics are,” Tyson said when asked what he thought of the efforts to come after Trump from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “They have agendas and that’s — it doesn’t have to be a bad agenda but it’s an agenda. I don’t know — I don’t think he should go to jail. I don’t know, I’m not a politician. I don’t want anyone to go to jail.”

Tyson and Trump have long been friends, and the former Heavyweight Champion of the World endorsed the then-future president way back in the early days of the 2016 GOP primary back in the fall of 2015.

Tyson also said that while he does not usually like to weigh in on politics he has known Trump for decades and has a different perspective about him than many who do not know him personally.

“I don’t know, I like to keep my opinions to myself because people get upset but I like him personally,” Tyson said. “I’ve known Trump for over 30 years. I don’t have the same perspective as everyone else. I have a human perspective.”

Tyson has spoken out in recent years saying he is a conservative and has become more conservative as he has gotten older. Last year, for instance, he told NewsMax’s Greta Van Susteren that being conservative is “common sense.” Tyson also mentioned to Breitbart News here that he recently appeared on InfoWars founder Alex Jones’s show.

When asked by Breitbart News in the brief interview here what needs to happen to get the country back on track, Tyson said, “We need to love each other.”