Democrats’ attacks on people of faith as well as their erasing God “from just about every facet of our public lives,” is one of the main reasons former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says she chose to leave the Democratic Party, asserting that many of their policymakers “think that they [themselves] are God” as they attempt to “control us in every possible way.”

Gabbard, who formally announced her departure from the Democrat Party in October, joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, who served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, in lamenting how God was continually being “run out” of today’s society.

“It’s ironic to me that God, someone you can trust, is being run out of society,” McEnany said in the Friday segment. “[And] we know he was an integral part of our founding, mentioned in many of our founding documents.”

I spoke w/ @TulsiGabbard on @IngrahamAngle about the erosion of America's spiritual foundation While the 1st Amendment protects against establishment of religion, the words "separation of church & state" are not in our founding docs, a "religion of secularism" was not intended pic.twitter.com/Yr2K3KyySR — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 19, 2023

While separation of church and state is “found nowhere in our founding documents,” charged McEnany, “it’s been utilized to create a religion of secularism.”

Turning to Gabbard, McEnany asked if the former congresswoman thought that “erasing, broadly, God out of society in a way perhaps our founders never intended” was damaging society.

The former presidential candidate replied, “there’s no question about it.”

“This erosion of this spiritual foundation of our country is a direct consequence of those who are trying to erase God from just about every facet of our public lives,” Gabbard said.

She also claimed that the erasure of God and attacks on religious practitioners were central to her decision to depart from the Democratic Party.

“This is one of the main reasons why I chose to leave the Democratic Party: because I saw increasingly how not only were they trying to erase any mention of God, [but were] attacking people of faith, attacking people of spirituality, especially Christians,” Gabbard said.

She also argued that the consequences of such attacks have led much of the country in a direction that is causing damage “to families, to children, to our communities, [and] to our policymakers — many of whom think that they are God and are trying to control us in every possible way.”

The remarks come as the Democratic Party continues to be increasingly viewed as hostile toward God and religion.

Left-wing MSNBC anchor Joy Ann Reid has alleged that Americans are being “held hostage” by a “far-right Christian court,” as she attacked the Supreme Court for its various rulings which she claimed frequently rules “in favor of religious institutions.”

Meanwhile, Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne mocked Christians during an out-of-state campaign event with a far-left activist group.

Previously, celebrated Christian pastor Franklin Graham denounced the total absence of God in the Democratic National Convention, as he called on Americans to bring God back into public life.

Gabbard, who represented Hawaii’s second congressional district from 2013 to 2021, revealed last year she was leaving the Democratic Party in a video posted on social media:

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

“I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people,” she said. “Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not.”

“Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite,” she added.

The former Democrat has long been a critic of the pro-war foreign policy establishment, as well as “wokeism,” both currently led by the Democratic Party.

We are excited to share that @TulsiGabbard signed a 2 book deal with us, and the first title is releasing on Oct. 10th 2023!https://t.co/qoUNqI9FrJ — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) February 6, 2023

She is currently writing a memoir to be released later this year detailing her decision to leave the Democrats.