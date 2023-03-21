Rand Paul Says DA Should Be Jailed: A Trump Indictment a ‘Disgusting Abuse of Power’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday said an indictment of former President Donald Trump would be a “disgusting abuse of power” and called for the leftist district attorney to be jailed.

Paul is one of the latest high profile Republicans to come to Trump’s defense in the wake of the looming indictment of the former president with the case involving “hush money” paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail,” Paul said, as his colleagues have also spoken out against the rumored arrest:

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said after Trump on Saturday, citing illegal leaks, warned of a forthcoming arrest.

“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions,” he added:

Republicans on top House investigative committees are also demanding action, asking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — the Soros-linked prosecutor at the center of the rumored indictment — to testify.

“In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” the Republicans, — including Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), and Administration Committee chairman Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) — wrote:

Trump has taken to Truth Social in recent days, emphasizing that there was “no Crime!” adding: