Donald Trump Jr. and others criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for dismissing the rumors of a looming indictment of former President Donald Trump at the hands of leftist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “manufactured” circus that he wants no involvement in, concluding that the governor is displaying “weakness.”

DeSantis weighed in on the news of the looming indictment during Monday’s press conference, stating that he is aware of the rumors of the indictment but has not seen any “facts” yet.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I do know this: The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor,” DeSantis said, proceeding to slam Bragg’s lack of priorities in his jurisdiction, as crime runs rampant throughout the city. These Soros-backed prosecutors, he continued, “weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety,” which is “fundamentally wrong.”

However, DeSantis appeared to dismiss the entire narrative, telling reporters that he has “real issues” to focus on in the Sunshine State.

“We are not involved in this [and] won’t be involved in this,” DeSantis said, reiterating that he has “no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA.”

“I’ve got so many things pending in front of the legislature. I’ve got to spend my time on issues that actually matter to people. I can’t spend my time worrying about things or things of that nature, so we’re not going to be involved in any way,” he added.

WATCH: DeSantis on Rumored Trump Arrest: A Soros DA “Manufactured Circus”; There Are “Real Issues” in FL:

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

However, that answer did not sit well with Donald Trump Jr., who expressed that Democrats weaponizing the law to target the former president and 2024 presidential contender is, in fact, a “real issue.”

“So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a ‘manufactured circus’ & isn’t a ‘real issue,’ he said of the Florida governor, then added, “Pure weakness.”

He went on to state, “Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He’s totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors,” the eldest Trump son added, deeming DeSantis “100% Controlled Opposition”:

So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a "manufactured circus" & isn't a "real issue" Pure weakness. Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He's totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors. 100% Controlled Opposition. https://t.co/3fT06rlbH5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2023

Others have also expressed disappointment in the governor’s response:

Until that day where they do the exact same thing to him, his friends and his family… at which time he will neither have the backbone, nor the resources, to fight off the corrupt system. He’s not the guy I though he was… https://t.co/VDPPcuMbG7 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2023

So crazed leftwing prosecutors in NYC are weaponizing the law to target President Trump and after a weekend of silence (where he was prob poll testing what to say) the DeSantis response is to join the libs in attacking Trump? Embarrassing. https://t.co/4xpPwz9ilf — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) March 20, 2023

Anyone surprised by this? Been saying this forever: Desantis is a good Governor but he is establishment and will be a major disappointment to those who think otherwise.

People disenchanted with Trump (sometimes rightfully) saw things in Desantis that were never there. https://t.co/HIv7sz5cel — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 20, 2023

Are you kidding me? SAY HIS NAME! What a total fraud he is. He takes a dig at President Trump who is being falsely accused and can’t even say his name. It proves DeSantis is totally fine with a third world nation arresting their number one political opposition. Not MAGA! https://t.co/pk4hEyD4Y0 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 20, 2023

This acrimonious back-and-forth between Trump and DeSantis is very disappointing. In my view, both men are at fault. Trump should acknowledge DeSantis’ great record in Florida. DeSantis should realize a Trump arrest has NOTHING to do with paying off a porn star #TrumpIndictment — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 20, 2023

Trump has continued to insist that there is no crime, writing on Truth Social Monday, “Just Out: District Attorney Alvin Bragg received in EXCESS OF ONE MILLION DOLLARS from Radical Left Enemy of ‘TRUMP,’ George Soros.”

“Bragg is also very close to the Clinton Campaign. Republicans and Conservatives are more UNITED than they have been in many years,” he continued, noting that “even Democrats don’t like what’s going on with the Manhattan D.A.”

“This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time!” Trump added:

Trump responded to DeSantis’s answer in a Truth Social post Monday afternoon: