Donald Trump Jr. and Others Blast DeSantis Response to Looming Donald Trump Arrest: ‘Pure Weakness’

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Republican National Committee Victory Rally at Dalton Regional Airport January 4, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) // Inset: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, …
Alex Wong/Getty Images // Inset: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Donald Trump Jr. and others criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for dismissing the rumors of a looming indictment of former President Donald Trump at the hands of leftist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “manufactured” circus that he wants no involvement in, concluding that the governor is displaying “weakness.”

DeSantis weighed in on the news of the looming indictment during Monday’s press conference, stating that he is aware of the rumors of the indictment but has not seen any “facts” yet.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I do know this: The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor,” DeSantis said, proceeding to slam Bragg’s lack of priorities in his jurisdiction, as crime runs rampant throughout the city. These Soros-backed prosecutors, he continued, “weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety,” which is “fundamentally wrong.”

However, DeSantis appeared to dismiss the entire narrative, telling reporters that he has “real issues” to focus on in the Sunshine State.

“We are not involved in this [and] won’t be involved in this,” DeSantis said, reiterating that he has “no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA.”

“I’ve got so many things pending in front of the legislature. I’ve got to spend my time on issues that actually matter to people. I can’t spend my time worrying about things or things of that nature, so we’re not going to be involved in any way,” he added.

WATCH: DeSantis on Rumored Trump Arrest: A Soros DA “Manufactured Circus”; There Are “Real Issues” in FL:

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

However, that answer did not sit well with Donald Trump Jr., who expressed that Democrats weaponizing the law to target the former president and 2024 presidential contender is, in fact, a “real issue.”

“So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a ‘manufactured circus’ & isn’t a ‘real issue,’ he said of the Florida governor, then added, “Pure weakness.”

He went on to state, “Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He’s totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors,” the eldest Trump son added, deeming DeSantis “100% Controlled Opposition”:

Others have also expressed disappointment in the governor’s response:

Trump has continued to insist that there is no crime, writing on Truth Social Monday, “Just Out: District Attorney Alvin Bragg received in EXCESS OF ONE MILLION DOLLARS from Radical Left Enemy of ‘TRUMP,’ George Soros.”

“Bragg is also very close to the Clinton Campaign. Republicans and Conservatives are more UNITED than they have been in many years,” he continued, noting that “even Democrats don’t like what’s going on with the Manhattan D.A.”

“This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time!” Trump added:

Trump responded to DeSantis’s answer in a Truth Social post Monday afternoon:

Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are “underage” (or possibly a man!). I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.