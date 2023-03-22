Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) requested Wednesday that a pair of former Manhattan prosecutors who resigned in protest from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year testify before Congress and provide documents related to the office’s yearslong investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Jordan sent Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz each letters, obtained by Breitbart News, with his requests, accusing the pair of shaming Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg into “resurrecting” the Trump probe after they quit because of Bragg’s doubt about moving forward with the case when he first took office last year.

“It now appears that your efforts to shame Bragg have worked as he is reportedly resurrecting a so-called ‘zombie’ case against President Trump using a tenuous and untested legal theory,” Jordan wrote.

Read copies of the letters below:

The letters come amid speculation that Trump could be indicted in the coming days in connection with a years-old hush money scheme involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

The possibility of the historic indictment began dominating headlines on Saturday when Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he expected to be arrested this week on charges related to the case.

Jordan and others contacted Bragg soon thereafter seeking testimony from the district attorney, contending that Bragg’s move when he took office to lighten certain criminal penalties “requires congressional scrutiny” because he could potentially be failing to maintain an appropriate level of law and order while using federal grants.

Jordan also argued to Bragg, as well as to Dunne and Pomerantz, that the “apparent decision to pursue criminal charges where federal authorities declined to do so requires oversight to inform potential legislative reforms about the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials.”

Jordan, who told Breitbart News at the time of publication that he had not heard from Bragg, gave the district attorney until Thursday to respond to him.

Jordan gave Dunne and Pomerantz until Monday to provide him with the requested documents and schedule their testimonies, which he asked to do through transcribed interviews, with Congress.

Dunne and Pomerantz unexpectedly resigned last year shortly after Bragg took office, per the New York Times. The Times initially reported that “people with knowledge of the matter” said the pair of attorneys quit after Bragg conveyed doubt to them about moving forward with an ongoing investigation into Trump.

Later, Pomerantz’ resignation letter appeared in the outlet showing that Pomerantz had believed Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations” related to his financial statements. He wrote to Bragg that he was quitting because he thought Bragg’s decision at the time to “indefinitely” suspend the investigation into Trump was “misguided.”

This story is developing.