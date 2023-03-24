Poll: 2 in 10 Democrats Support Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Primary Matchup

Only two in ten Democrats support President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 primary matchup, a March survey from McLaughlin & Associates found.

While former President Donald Trump dominates in the hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential field, leading his closest potential challenger, Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 23 percent, Biden does not have as clear a lead in the hypothetical 2024 Democrat primary race.

Just 23 percent of Democrats said they would support Biden in the Democrat primary race, compared to 46 percent of Republicans who support Trump. Former first lady Michelle Obama comes in seven points behind Biden with 16 percent support, followed by Harris (eight percent), Sen. Bernie Sanders (seven percent), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (6 percent), and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (five percent). No other potential Democrat candidate listed saw over three percent support. Further, Biden’s 23 percent support reflects a three-point drop over the last month alone:

The survey also asked respondents:

Now, if the 2024 Presidential election were held today, which one of the following best describes how you would vote in the general election for President between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, for whom would you vote?

Trump has a five-point edge over Biden, leading his potential competitor 48 percent to the Democrat’s 43 percent in the survey taken March 16-20, 2023.

Notably, Trump has a two-point edge among independents — 43 percent to Biden’s 41 percent, while 16 percent remain undecided. Further, Trump also sees support from 12 percent of Democrats, while eight percent of Republicans said they would support Biden.

Similarly, Trump also leads Vice President Kamala Harris in a potential matchup, 48 percent to 42 percent.

The survey comes as Biden’s wife, first lady Jill Biden, expresses that she is “all” in for her husband to run again in 2024.

“Well, he said he intends to run. So nothing’s been planned yet,” she said during a February appearance on CNN, adding that it is “Joe’s decision.”

“And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too,” she said.

When asked if there is “any chance at this point that he’s not going to run,” Biden replied, “Not in my book.”

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found 56 percent stating they do not want Biden to run for president in 2024. That includes more than one-third of Biden 2020 voters.