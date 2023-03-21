Over one-third of Joe Biden 2020 voters do not want the president to run in 2024, a survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey found 56 percent, overall, stating they do not want Joe Biden to run for president in 2024. About one-quarter, 26 percent, indicated that they do want him to run, and another 17 percent remain unsure.

Notably, over one-third of Biden 2020 voters said “no,” they do not want him to run again in 2024. Similarly, 35 percent of Democrats across the board feel the same way, as do 59 percent of independents.

Former President Donald Trump sees much more enthusiasm among his Republican base, as most Trump 2020 voters, 62 percent, want him to run again in 2024. He has even more support among Republicans across the board, as 63 percent said they want him to run, as do 26 percent of independents.

The survey also found half, 50 percent, viewing Biden unfavorably and 47 viewing him favorably. Sixteen percent of Biden 2020 voters, specifically, view him unfavorably.

In comparison, 52 percent view Trump unfavorably, while 44 percent have a favorable view. Twenty-one percent of Trump 2020 voters have an unfavorable view of the former president.

Sixty-two percent of registered voters believe Biden has “participated” in his family business deals, a Harvard Cap/Harris poll released Friday found. https://t.co/pHN8YCnsXP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 19, 2023

The survey was taken March 11-14, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens and comes as Biden’s wife, first lady Jill Biden, expresses support for her husband running again in 2024.

“Well, he said he intends to run. So, nothing’s been planned yet,” she said during a February interview on CNN.

“I think, you know, he’s been so busy with being in Ukraine, handling some of the crises at home. So, I think, you know, he’s now – he’s putting that first. He’s putting America’s business before he’s putting his own,” she continued, explaining that the Biden family will support the president’s final decision.

“Well, it’s Joe’s really – it’s Joe’s decision. And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too,” Biden said.

When asked if there was any chance that Biden would not run in 2024, the first lady replied, “Not in my book.”