Poll: Most Say Biden Has Likely Not Told ‘Complete Truth About His Family’s Foreign Business Deals’

Most likely voters do not believe President Biden has been completely truthful about his family’s foreign business dealings, a recent Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey found 65 percent identifying the Biden family’s “Chinese connection” as a serious problem. Of those, 47 percent view it as a “very” serious problem — a sentiment held by most Republicans (68 percent) and independents (52 percent). Twenty-two percent of Democrats also consider it as “very” serious, and another 26 percent identify it as “somewhat” serious.

The survey then asked, “How likely is it that President Biden has told the complete truth about his family’s foreign business deals?”

Overall, 54 percent said it is not likely he has told the truth — 38 percent said it is “not at all likely” and 16 percent said it is “not very likely.”

Nearly three-quarters of Republicans, 72 percent, said it is not likely, and 65 percent of independents agree. Most Democrats, 68 percent, however, believe it is likely that Biden has been forthcoming about his family’s foreign business dealings.

More per Rasmussen Reports:

Among all Likely Voters, 38% rate the way Biden is handling issues related to China as good or excellent — up from 34% in early February — while 42% now give Biden a poor rating on his handling of China issues. Sixty-one percent (61%) of Democrats rate Biden as good or excellent in his handling of China-related issues, just 22% of Republicans and 28% of unaffiliated voters share that opinion. Sixty-four percent (64%) of Republicans give Biden’s handling of China a poor rating, as do 14% of Democrats and 50% of unaffiliated voters.

The survey was taken March 19-21, 2023, among 967 likely voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The survey comes fresh off Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, admitting that the Biden family has engaged in multimillion-dollar business dealings with Chinese figures. As Breitbart News senior contributor and author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win Peter Schweizer revealed, this includes $31 million with individuals tied to Chinese intelligence.

A spokesperson for Hunter Biden said in part:

Hunter Biden, a private citizen with every right to pursue his own business endeavors, joined several business partners in seeking a joint venture with a privately-owned, legitimate energy company in China. As part of that joint venture, Hunter received his portion of good faith seed funds which he shared with his uncle, James Biden, and Hallie Biden, with whom he was involved with at the time, and sharing expenses.

That came in response to House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) highlighting that the Biden family received a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company after Biden left office in 2017.

As Breitbart News reported:

Comer has also found evidence that shows the Biden family business received $179,836.86 while Joe Biden was in the White House. Although the sum appears to be insignificant compared to the $31 million received by the business during Joe Biden’s time as vice president, the new amount builds upon the previous reporting in 2022 by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

President Biden, however, has contradicted his son.

“That’s not true,” Biden told reporters. The White House has also dismissed questions on the matter.

WATCH: WH Spox DODGES Question About Chinese Payments to Biden Family: “I’m Just Not Going to Even Respond”:

The White House / YouTube

Meanwhile, a March Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey found that most believe Biden has a conflict of interest when it comes to responding to China’s acts of aggression against the United States.