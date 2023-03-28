Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Tuesday demanded FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas initiate a “federal hate crime” probe into the Nashville Christian School massacre.

“Police say the shooting was ‘targeted,'” Hawley posted on Twitter. “That makes it a federal hate crime — against Christian children and teachers. Targeting victims on the basis of religious affiliation is a hate crime. It should be investigated as such.”

Hawley added that individuals and groups who spread hate against the Christian community should be held accountable.

“Federal Law explicitly criminalizes violence against individuals based on religious affiliation as hate crimes,” Hawley wrote to Wray and Mayorkas. “According to Nashville law enforcement, Hale’s attack was both premeditated and ‘targeted’ against this Christian school, its students, and employees.”

“Hate that leads to violence must be condemned,” he continued. “And hate crimes must be prosecuted”:

I am calling on FBI Director Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to open a federal hate crime investigation into the massacre in Nashville – targeting a Christian school 👇 pic.twitter.com/IvzrJUY2ZH — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 28, 2023

The suspect, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, who killed six people at a Nashville Christian school, is the second transgender-identified woman who has attacked a school since 2019, Breitbart News reported:

In 2019, Alec McKinney was aged 17 when she helped killed one teenager at a school in Colorado while she claimed to be transgender.

Female mass shooters are very rare, but a 2011 study of 133 women who went through Sweden’s masculinization treatment showed that:

Female-to-males had higher crime rates than female controls … [and] did not differ from male controls. This indicates … that sex reassignment is coupled to increased crime rate in female-to-males. The same was true regarding violent crime.

The Colorado Springs shooter identified as non binary. The Denver shooter identified as trans. The Aberdeen shooter identified as trans. The Nashville shooter identified as trans. One thing is VERY clear: the modern trans movement is radicalizing activists into terrorists. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2023

Bodycam Showing Take Down of Nashville Christian School Shooter:

