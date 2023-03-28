Former President Donald Trump is maintaining a double-digit lead over potential primary challenger Gov. Ron DeSantis, a recent Ipsos/Reuters survey found.

The survey asked respondents who they would support in the 2024 Republican primary, listing Trump, DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Rep. Liz Cheney, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Among Republicans, specifically, Trump leads by 14 points — 44 percent to DeSantis’s 30 percent support. No other potential challenger comes close, as Pence comes in third place with five percent support, followed by Cheney (four percent), and Haley (three percent). Every other individual listed saw one percent support or less. Eleven percent of Republicans said they do not know who they would choose — not enough to make up for Trump’s 14-point lead among Republicans.

Meanwhile, Trump also has the edge among independents, with 16 percent to DeSantis’s ten percent support. However, 34 percent said they “don’t know,” 13 percent said “none,” and two percent said “other.”

On that note, the survey also found Trump leading President Biden among independents, specifically, 29 percent to Biden’s 21 percent.

According to Ipsos, “Registered voters are more likely to support a presidential candidate who supports increasing police funding to fight crime (80%), supports allowing teachers to discuss system racism at school (57%), and who supports building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico (54%). “

The survey was taken March 14-20, 2023, among 4,410 adults and has a +/- 3.3 percent:

It coincides with poll after poll showing Trump with double-digit leads among his potential primary challengers — a lead that appears to have grown since Trump first announced the suspicion of a looming arrest at the hands of woke leftist prosecutor Alvin Bragg.

WATCH: TRUMP SPEAKS OUT: “Our Enemies Are Desperate” Because “We Are the Only Ones Who Can Stop Them”:

Donald J. trump / Truth Social

RELATED: “DARK DAY IN AMERICA” — Trump 2024 Opponent Vivek Ramaswamy Slams Possible Indictment:

@VivekGRamaswamy / Twitter

Meanwhile, DeSantis — who has yet to announce a presidential bid — has continued to stay out of the potential indictment issue after publicly dismissing it as a non-issue last week, telling reporters that his administration is “not going to be involved” with a “manufactured circus by some Soros [backed] DA.”

WATCH: Ron DeSantis Breaks Silence on Rumored Trump Indictment:

Ron DeSantis / Rumble