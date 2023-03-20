Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday weighed in on the looming indictment of former President Donald Trump at the hands of leftist Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, explaining his administration is “not going to be involved” with a “manufactured circus by some Soros [backed] DA.”

“I’ve seen rumors swirl. I have not seen any facts yet and so I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I do know this: The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor,” DeSantis said when asked about the looming indictment after a weekend of silence on the matter.

DeSantis continued to bash the Soros-funded prosecutors, explaining they routinely “weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety.”

“He has downgraded over 50 percent of the felonies to misdemeanors,” the governor said of Bragg.

“He says he doesn’t want to even have jail time for the vast, vast majority of crimes,” DeSantis continued, explaining that the crime rate has risen in Manhattan, putting the safety of citizens in jeopardy.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just I can’t speak to that.

“But what I can speak to is that if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction, and he chooses to go back many, many years ago, to try to use something about porn star hush money payment,” DeSantis continued, using Bragg’s purported plans as a prime example of “pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office,” which he said is “fundamentally wrong.”

“The Soros district attorneys are a menace to society, and I’m just glad that I’m the only governor in the country that’s actually removed one from office during my tenure,” the governor said before emphasizing his office will not be involved in Trump’s looming, rumored indictment.

“We are not involved in this [and] won’t be involved in this. I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA, ok?” DeSantis said, accusing Bragg of creating a “political spectacle” and virtue-signaling to his leftist base.

DeSantis added he has “real issues” to deal with in the Sunshine State.

“I’ve got so many things pending in front of the legislature. I’ve got to spend my time on issues that actually matter to people. I can’t spend my time worrying about things or things of that nature, so we’re not going to be involved in it in any way,” he added.

No CBDC in Florida https://t.co/p9pwSTmrlN — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 20, 2023

DeSantis’s remarks come two days after Trump stated on Truth Social that he expects to be arrested this week based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

The looming indictment sent a shockwave through the political world as Republicans, such as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), are rallying around the former president, demanding “equal justice in America” and decrying the “Third World Banana Republic lunacy.”