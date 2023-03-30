Kevin McCarthy Kicks Off 2024 Cycle with Record $35 Million Donation Haul

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hauled in a record $35 million during the first quarter of 2023 fundraising, topping the previous record of $31.5 million he set in the first quarter of 2022.

McCarthy is off to a great start building his war chest as he looks to protect his majority, if not expand it in the House during the 2024 cycle. McCarthy has become one of the biggest fundraisers in Congress, topping his Republican predecessors, Paul Ryan and John Boehner, and even outraising Nancy Pelosi during her time as Speaker.

“When we took back the House majority, we promised to follow through on our Commitment to America, get our nation back on track, and hold the Biden Administration accountable,” said McCarthy in a statement announcing his record-setting fundraising total.

“We have kept our word. Our united conference is changing Congress for the better, and the American people are taking notice,” McCarthy added. “I want to thank our supporters for their historic generosity as we begin our mission to expand the House Republican majority in 2024.”

BOOM!@kevinomccarthy hauls in a record $35 million in fundraising since becoming House Speakerhttps://t.co/ovPOJFDFcs — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 30, 2023

After winning the majority in the House in November, McCarthy, who had a majority of his party’s backing to become Speaker, went through a historic 15-ballot speakership election spanning five days before he could muster up enough Republicans to secure the Speaker’s gavel.

However, despite losing a week, Fox News reported that McCarthy quickly started to raise money, raising an average of over $400,000 per day after he became Speaker. He reportedly hauled in $12.3 million during his first major fundraiser in Washington, DC, in February.

WATCH: Rep. Kevin McCarthy Becomes Speaker of the House:

U.S. House of Representatives

