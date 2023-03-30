Voters are divided on whether or not they believe TikTok poses a national security threat, a recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you believe TikTok poses a national security threat to the U.S.?”

There was no clear opinion among all those asked, as a plurality, 42 percent, said “yes,” it poses a national security threat. Another 31 percent said it does not, and over one-quarter, 28 percent, said they are unsure.

Most Republicans, 55 percent, said “yes,” TikTok is a threat to U.S. national security — a sentiment shared by 39 percent of independents and 31 percent of Democrats.

A plurality of Democrats, 37 percent, said it is not a threat to national security, and 30 percent of independents and nearly one-quarter of Republicans feel the same way.

The survey comes on the heels of the Biden administration urging Chinese stakeholders of the app to sell their portions, lest the app be banned in the U.S. TikTok, however, is dismissing the threat.

TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan said in part, “If protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access.”

“The best way to address concerns about national security is with the transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, vetting, and verification, which we are already implementing,” Shanahan added.

Support for banning TikTok — an objective long pursued by several conservative members of Congress — has grown following the recent hearing hosted by the Energy and Commerce Committee. It featured TikTok CEO Shou Zi Che, who made several disturbing admissions throughout his testimony, particularly involving the China-owned app collecting user data.

The survey asked respondents if they “approve or disapprove of the U.S. government’s demand that the Chinese owners of TikTok sell their stakes or TikTok will be banned in the U.S.”

Fifty-one percent at least somewhat approve of that potential action, compared to 23 percent who at least somewhat disapprove. Sixty percent of Republicans, as well as 46 percent of independents and 48 percent of Democrats, at least somewhat approve of the U.S. government’s demand.

The survey was taken March 26-28, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens and comes as a growing number of congressional Republicans support a ban.

“I am more convinced … that we’ve got a big, big problem there than I was before going into that hearing,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said.

“I need to know technically better how we could do it, but, yeah, I don’t think there’s an alternative. I don’t see an alternative,” Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) said of a ban.

