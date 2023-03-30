Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), chairman of the House Policy Committee, blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and said his office’s indictment against former President Donald Trump is an “attempted political assassination.”

The New York Times first reported that a New York grand jury of 23 people issued an indictment against Trump on Thursday, and these reports were confirmed by Bragg’s office and Trump’s attorneys. It is unknown what charges will be brought against Trump, but CNN reported that he is facing a 30-count indictment for business fraud.

The George Soros-funded Bragg has been investigating Trump for his alleged role in paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money. Trump’s former lawyer, convicted felon Michael Cohen, claimed Trump pressured him to make the six-figure payment to Daniels on Trump’s behalf.

Palmer blasted Bragg’s office for its “flagrant abuse of the justice system.”

“What we are seeing is the attempted political assassination of a former President,” Palmer said in a statement. “Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s spurious legal case should never have been entertained and his flagrant abuse of the justice system is leading the nation down a very dark and dangerous path.”

“A path where one side weaponizes the law to attack their political opponents inciting more distrust of our judicial system and undermining the future of our democracy. For the good of the nation, this case should immediately be thrown out,” Palmer continued.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.