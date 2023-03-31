Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Fleeing Again to U.S. After Carrying Out Murder in Mexico

A twice-deported illegal alien, previously convicted of assault in Oregon, is accused of fleeing again to the United States after carrying out a murder in Mexico.

Noe Rosas Soto, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was deported from the U.S. this week for the third time after allegedly fleeing back to the U.S. — via the southern border — after committing shooting and killing an individual in Guerrero, Mexico.

Soto, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, had first crossed the border sometime before 2013. That year, he was arrested and convicted of assault in Yamhill County, Oregon.

After having been deported the first time, Soto crossed the border again and was deported in 2015 for the second time.

In early February 2020, Mexican officials allege that Soto carried out a shooting that left an individual dead. Soto, officials said, fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle while he was in another vehicle.

After the alleged murder, sometime between 2020 and earlier this year, Soto crossed the border back into the U.S., where he ended up back in Oregon, a sanctuary state. After being arrested by ICE agents last month, Soto was given his third deportation order and deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.