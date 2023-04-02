Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump’s formal super PAC backing his 2024 presidential campaign, says there is no question that the “criminal indictment” against him is just “political persecution,” noting that the “only crime” he committed is being the “greatest threat to those in power.”

“There is no question about whether this is a legitimate criminal indictment or if it is a political persecution. It is absolutely the latter, Leavitt told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday. “The American people see this for what it is, legal scholars on both sides of the aisle, even those who are not very fond of Donald Trump, the man himself, have said, ‘this case has no legal grounding, there is no crime.'”

“This is what the Democrats do. They make up a crime. They accuse Trump of it, then they try and go and find it. No different with [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg,” Leavitt determined.

The MAGA Inc. super PAC spokeswoman was referring to the Manhattan grand jury voting last Thursday to indict Trump for his alleged role in paying “hush money” to a porn star — Stormy Daniels. The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, will reportedly be announced in the coming days. However, it will reportedly include more than 30 counts related to business fraud. Trump’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in New York.

LISTEN:

“The only crime near that is that President Trump is the greatest threat to those in power like Alvin Bragg, like George Soros, like Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and the uni-party in Washington, DC, that have been after him since the day he came down that escalator,” Leavitt said, referring to the multiple times Trump had been accused of doing something illegal.

During her interview, Leavitt also asserted that Trump’s “crime” is also “threatening to expose the corruption of the ruling class in Washington, DC” and that he “disrupt[ed] the billion-dollar war machines and the political ruling class and the establishment system that wants to go along to get along while all of the people are blind to the fact that they are ripping us off.”

Leavitt acknowledged that Bragg, “a far-left Democrat prosecutor,” during his campaign for office in 2021, “campaigned on the notion of getting Trump not getting the violent rapists and criminals and murderers in New York in his district, but getting the former president of the United States, getting his political opposition.”

“American people are fed up with this witch hunt,” she added. “They are fed up with Democrats politicians, using their tax dollars, the government we paid for right, is being weaponized against us. It really is a pivotal moment in American politics in the history of this world. It’s unfathomable what is happening, but the rally around the flag effect. So President Trump is so powerful. And you’re seeing American Republicans and independents, right? Elected officials and voters in states from New Hampshire to Iowa to Nevada, rallying behind this man because they understand what we are up against. This is a scary, scary time in American history.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.