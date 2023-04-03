Advisers and close allies to President Joe Biden reportedly do not expect him to formally announce he is running for reelection any time soon — potentially waiting until the fall.

“President Biden’s advisers and close allies don’t expect him to announce a run for re-election any time soon — and some now believe it could come as late as July, or perhaps even the fall,” Axios reported on Monday.

Notably, by waiting, he’s leaving potential staffers, who need to make plans on their own, up in the air after reports in January claimed that Biden, who would be 86 years old at the end of a second term, was getting close to announcing his intentions to run for reelection following his family vacation last year and after months of speculation at the time.

Axios reported that there has yet to be any indication of the president changing his mind about running again. Still, if he makes a later decision not to run, he would provide Vice President Kamala Harris with a slight advantage if she wanted to run for president.

In February, first lady Jill Biden told the Associated Press that the president would run for another term in office and that there’s “pretty much” nothing else to do besides figure out a time and place to make the announcement. She noted, “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

Ultimately the report noted that neither Biden nor his inner circle see any disadvantages in waiting to announce he is running for another term, but outlined some of the “potential upside[s]”:

Biden advisers also believe that waiting has a potential upside: It allows him to contrast his leadership from the Oval Office with the chaos in the Republican Party, and the drama surrounding former President Trump’s indictment.

“No Republican candidate or potential candidate will affect our timing,” a Biden adviser told Axios.

Biden has a trip to Ireland coming in mid-April, and must deal with the debt-ceiling and budget standoff with House Republicans early this summer.

Since campaigns must report fundraising numbers every quarter, campaigns can have a fundraising advantage if they announce at the beginning of the quarter. This way, a candidate has three months to show their fundraising strength.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.